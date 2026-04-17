Jitendra Shelke dies in highway crash, wife and son hospitalized

Shivnika Trust land deals under probe

The family was heading to Sambhajinagar when the crash happened. Shelke played a key role in the trust's land deals, which are under investigation over allegations against Kharat.

After news broke, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare voiced concerns about the safety of people linked to Kharat: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare called the incident "shocking," saying it echoed earlier concerns that Kharat or his close associates might be in danger.