Jitendra Shelke dies in highway crash, wife and son hospitalized
India
Dr. Jitendra Shelke, vice president of Shivnika Trust and a close aide to Nashik godman Ashok Kharat, lost his life in a highway accident on Friday.
His car crashed into a parked trailer, killing him instantly.
His wife and son were with him and are hospitalized with serious injuries.
Shivnika Trust land deals under probe
The family was heading to Sambhajinagar when the crash happened. Shelke played a key role in the trust's land deals, which are under investigation over allegations against Kharat.
After news broke, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare voiced concerns about the safety of people linked to Kharat: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare called the incident "shocking," saying it echoed earlier concerns that Kharat or his close associates might be in danger.