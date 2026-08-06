J&K forces seek LeT commander Mohammad Lateef Bhat ₹15L
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are searching for Mohammad Lateef Bhat, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander believed to be behind recent targeted killings.
There's a ₹15 lakh reward for tips leading to his capture, and his photo is now up on posters across Srinagar and other key spots.
Bhat suspected in Kulgam Anantnag killings
Bhat is suspected of planning the July 31 attack that killed two migrant workers in Kulgam, as well as the recent killing of a police head constable in Anantnag.
Both attacks involved small-caliber guns in a manner that closely resembles attacks typically associated with The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-linked group using local recruits.
Authorities say Bhat escaped a major encounter recently and may be trying to reactivate sleeper cells in south Kashmir, raising concerns about more violence ahead.