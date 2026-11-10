J&K meteorological center warns rain and snow starting Nov 10
India
Heads up, Jammu and Kashmir!
The J&K meteorological center in Srinagar says a western disturbance is rolling in, so expect cloudy skies today (November 10) with light rain or snow in the higher areas by evening.
Things will pick up on November 12 and 13, with moderate rain and snowfall likely, so daily plans and travel could get tricky.
J&K farmers urged to cover crops
Farmers should cover their harvested crops as heavier rain is expected midweek, along with a sharp drop in temperatures (think 6 to 8 degrees Celsius cooler).
After that, November 14-15 looks partly cloudy with some light showers or snow here and there.
If you're traveling, keep an eye on weather updates to avoid any hassles.