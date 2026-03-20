J&K Police busts international cyber fraud ring, 7 arrested
Jammu and Kashmir Police's Counter Intelligence Kashmir team has taken down an international cyber fraud ring.
In March 2026, seven people were arrested during raids in Srinagar; investigators had identified a key operational hub in Srinagar's Rangreth Industrial Area.
They allegedly scammed people in the US UK and Canada by creating fake Yahoo Mail sites and running Google Ads that tricked users into calling VoIP toll-free numbers.
Investigators are still searching for more suspects
The suspects convinced victims their devices were hacked, then talked them into sharing banking information.
Stolen money was moved through mule accounts, digital wallets, and USDT cryptocurrency (no cash involved).
A case has been registered alleging cheating and criminal conspiracy and invoking relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.
Investigators are still searching for more suspects, tracing money trails across borders, and have seized phones, laptops, SIM cards, networking gear, and loads of digital evidence to piece together how the operation worked.