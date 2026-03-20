J&K Police busts international cyber fraud ring, 7 arrested

Investigators are still searching for more suspects

The suspects convinced victims their devices were hacked, then talked them into sharing banking information.

Stolen money was moved through mule accounts, digital wallets, and USDT cryptocurrency (no cash involved).

A case has been registered alleging cheating and criminal conspiracy and invoking relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Investigators are still searching for more suspects, tracing money trails across borders, and have seized phones, laptops, SIM cards, networking gear, and loads of digital evidence to piece together how the operation worked.