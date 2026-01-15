J&K steps in to bring home students stranded in Iran
The Jammu and Kashmir government has named Anil Sharma as the nodal officer to help about 2,000 students from the region safely return from Iran.
With protests, internet blackouts, and tensions rising there, Sharma will coordinate with India's Ministry of External Affairs and the embassy to get these students—spread across several Iranian universities—back home.
Why does this matter?
Students have been stuck in tough conditions: many couldn't book flights due to internet outages, some universities held onto their passports, and not everyone could afford tickets.
Parents even protested in Srinagar on January 14, urging for a proper evacuation plan.
Responding to these worries, CM Omar Abdullah reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for support.
What's happening now?
With Iran reopening its airspace, the evacuation is finally moving forward.
The Jammu & Kashmir Students Association says the first group should be back by January 16 if Iranian authorities clear it.
Despite all the hurdles, many have already booked tickets, the Jammu & Kashmir Students Association says—everyone's hoping for a smooth and safe journey home soon.