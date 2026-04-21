JKBOSE announces Class 10 2026 summer zone results online India Apr 21, 2026

JKBOSE has just announced the Class 10 results for 2026.

If you're from the summer zone, you can now see your subject-wise marks and overall score by heading to jkbose.nic.in.

Just click on "JKBOSE 10th Result 2026," log in with your details, and your result will pop up on the screen.