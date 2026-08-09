JNU cancels campus talk on Umar Khalid's 'Fractured Communities'
India
JNU has canceled the booking for a campus event discussing jailed activist Umar Khalid's book Fractured Communities, which explores Adivasi histories under British rule.
The talk was planned by the JNU Students's Union to mark International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples on August 10, but organizers were told, at the last minute, that their auditorium slot was pulled, with no clear reason at first.
JNU cites undisclosed program details
JNU later said the booking was scrapped because organizers didn't disclose all program details.
The event would have featured activists, while Khalid, still in custody since September 2020 under UAPA charges, remains unable to participate himself.