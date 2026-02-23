JNU 'casteist remarks' controversy: Who is VC Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit?

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit has found herself embroiled in a controversy over her recent podcast remarks. In the interview, she spoke about caste equity regulations and social justice discourse, saying communities "cannot progress by being permanently a victim or playing the victim card." Student organizations, including the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), have accused her of making "casteist" remarks and demanded her resignation.

Protest escalation Nitish Kumar, former JNUSU president, joins protest The controversy has sparked protests across the JNU campus, with hundreds of students marching from Sabarmati T Point to the East Gate near the VC's residence. The protest was one of the largest mobilizations on campus in recent months. Nitish Kumar, a former JNUSU president who was rusticated last year for protesting against facial recognition technology in JNU's Central Library, said such a VC "has no place in a campus like JNU."

Academic credentials Remarks taken out of context: Pandit Pandit, who is the first woman VC of JNU, has a PhD in International Relations from JNU's School of International Studies. She has taught at Savitribai Phule Pune University and been associated with higher education policy bodies like the University Grants Commission (UGC). Responding to the controversy, she said her remarks were taken out of context and aimed at "woke politics," not Dalits or any specific community.

