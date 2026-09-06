10 JNU students accuse professor of harassment
What's the story
At least 10 students from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have accused a professor of sexual harassment. The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) at JNU is currently investigating the allegations. The complaints were submitted about a month ago and involve allegations of sexual advances and inappropriate remarks during classes, according to sources cited by News18. The ICC, which handles sexual harassment complaints at the university, is looking into these allegations.
Allegations detailed
Accusations include lewd remarks during classes
The professor, who reportedly resides on campus, is accused of inviting students to his home for gatherings where he allegedly made sexual advances.
Some complaints also mention lewd or inappropriate remarks made during classes.
The matter gained wider attention after senior students came forward with similar allegations following a recent complaint against the professor.
Investigation scope
ICC investigating complaints; no police complaint yet
The ICC is currently investigating these complaints, and there could be more as the committee continues its inquiries. This includes interactions with former students.
Despite multiple complaints, no police complaint has been filed in connection with this incident so far, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).
ICC declined to comment on the complaints, stating the matter was internal and under investigation.