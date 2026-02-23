JNU protests: What Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said India Feb 23, 2026

JNU is in the spotlight after Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said, "You cannot progress by being permanently a victim or playing the victim card," during a podcast on February 16.

Many students saw this as casteist and as downplaying caste discrimination, particularly with reference to Dalits and UGC equity regulations, which quickly led to widespread protests across campus.