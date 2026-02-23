JNU students demand VC Pandit's resignation over 'victim' remark

JNU students want Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit to step down after she said, "You cannot progress by being permanently a victim or playing the victim card," on a recent podcast. Many saw this as dismissing affirmative action for marginalized groups.

JNUSU calls remarks 'blatantly casteist' The JNU Students's Union called her remarks "blatantly casteist" and announced a 'national protest day' (date not specified in the source).

They argue her words ignore Dalit experiences and reinforce caste prejudice.

What exactly did Pandit say Pandit called the UGC's equity regulations "unnecessary" and compared 'permanent victimhood' to 'a temporary type of drug' in the context of criticisms of the regulations.

She later told PTI her comments targeted "Wokes," not marginalized communities, and pointed out that she herself is OBC Bahujan.