JNU students protest Ambedkar portrait move linked to VC remarks India Apr 21, 2026

JNU students hit the streets on Tuesday after Dr. B R Ambedkar's portrait was shifted from the Tapti Hostel mess hall, calling it out as caste insensitivity.

The Students's Union linked the move to recent controversial comments by Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, saying it reflects a bigger issue with campus attitudes toward caste.