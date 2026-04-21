JNU students protest Ambedkar portrait move linked to VC remarks
India
JNU students hit the streets on Tuesday after Dr. B R Ambedkar's portrait was shifted from the Tapti Hostel mess hall, calling it out as caste insensitivity.
The Students's Union linked the move to recent controversial comments by Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, saying it reflects a bigger issue with campus attitudes toward caste.
Warden Joshi says portrait not removed
Tapti Hostel's warden Vinika Joshi said the portrait wasn't removed but moved to a more respectful spot, since the mess hall wasn't ideal.
This comes as tensions over caste-related remarks by university leadership continue to fuel heated discussions across JNU.