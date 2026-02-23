JNU VC faces backlash for 'victim' remark, calls it 'woke' India Feb 23, 2026

JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit is facing major backlash after saying in a podcast that communities "You cannot progress by being permanently a victim or playing the victim card." and likening UGC's Equity (Anti-Discrimination) Regulations and measures addressing caste-based discrimination to "It is a temporary type of drug." and saying "This was done for the Blacks; the same thing was brought for Dalits here."

Her comments have triggered strong reactions and protests on campus.