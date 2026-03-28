Jorhat explosion kills Noor Mohammad 45 and Mohammad Iqbal 8

Police examine scrap materials after blast

Police say Noor was hammering scrap materials he'd collected when the explosion happened, with children playing nearby caught in the blast.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sibhrajyoti Bora shared that locals said Noor was processing the scrap materials with a hammer when the explosion occurred and children playing nearby were caught in the blast, and that they are examining the cause of the explosion.

Officers are now examining those materials to figure out what went wrong.

While LPG cylinders have been ruled out, people in the neighborhood are understandably worried about safety as the investigation continues.