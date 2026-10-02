Journalists boycott Pune MPSC protest after Nikhil Shukre allegedly assaulted
India
Things got heated at a Pune protest by MPSC aspirants when journalist Nikhil Shukre was allegedly assaulted after students questioned why the media was there.
In response, journalists have decided to boycott the protest until an FIR is registered against the students involved in the assault.
BJP demands apology from Rohit Pawar
The Pune Union of Working Journalists called for an FIR and said coverage won't resume until an FIR is registered against the students involved in the assault.
Meanwhile, BJP State Spokesperson Navnath Ban blamed NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar's workers for the assault and said Rohit Pawar must issue an unconditional apology to the press, adding more fuel to ongoing tensions between students and authorities over exam issues.