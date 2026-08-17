Jharkhand minister assures 90-day probe into JPSC exams
What's the story
Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey Singh has said continuous efforts are being made to ensure that all genuine demands of students are accepted. She said CID is investigating the exams conducted by TDPL, and if a central agency probe becomes necessary, the state will write to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). She said that all efforts will be made to complete the investigation within 90 days.
Twitter Post
CID probe will be monitored by judiciary
#WATCH | Ranchi: Ahead of fresh round of talks between student protesters and Jharkhand Govt today, Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey Singh says, "...Continuous efforts are being made to ensure that all genuine demands of students are accepted...As far as the matter of… pic.twitter.com/JzUBPWD23D— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026
ED
JPSC 14th and backlog examinations canceled
She also confirmed that the JPSC 14th and backlog examinations will be canceled, as protests by students against alleged irregularities in state recruitment examinations continued for the 24th day on Monday.
Students have been protesting at Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi against alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
Warning
Students gave an ultimatum
On Sunday, the students gave an ultimatum, warning that if their demands aren't met, they will lay siege to the CM's residence on August 20.
They said they would stage a dharna outside the residence and, if their demands remained unfulfilled, would seek his resignation.
JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch leader Ravindra Paswan said the movement would henceforth follow the path of Bhagat Singh, not Gandhi.
Effigy
Effigies of Soren, Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav burned
Members of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch also burned effigies of Soren, Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing key allies of the state government of failing to address their demands for recruitment reforms and an investigation into exam irregularities.
They claimed, despite being members of the ruling alliance, Congress and RJD leaders failed to exert pressure on the government to address their problems.
Demands
7th round of negotiations on Monday
The Jharkhand has called representatives of the protesting students for another session of talks on Monday, the seventh round of negotiations between the two parties.
The state government has already announced a number of initiatives aimed at increasing transparency in recruitment exams, including a time-bound examination calendar, technology-enabled safeguards, prompt publication of answer keys and OMR sheets, and stronger accountability procedures.