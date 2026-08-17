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Home / News / India News / Jharkhand minister assures 90-day probe into JPSC exams
Jharkhand minister assures 90-day probe into JPSC exams
Students have been protesting at Jaipal Singh Stadium

Jharkhand minister assures 90-day probe into JPSC exams

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 17, 2026
12:30 pm
What's the story

Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey Singh has said continuous efforts are being made to ensure that all genuine demands of students are accepted. She said CID is investigating the exams conducted by TDPL, and if a central agency probe becomes necessary, the state will write to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). She said that all efforts will be made to complete the investigation within 90 days.

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CID probe will be monitored by judiciary

ED

JPSC 14th and backlog examinations canceled 

She also confirmed that the JPSC 14th and backlog examinations will be canceled, as protests by students against alleged irregularities in state recruitment examinations continued for the 24th day on Monday.

Students have been protesting at Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi against alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

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Warning

Students gave an ultimatum

On Sunday, the students gave an ultimatum, warning that if their demands aren't met, they will lay siege to the CM's residence on August 20.

They said they would stage a dharna outside the residence and, if their demands remained unfulfilled, would seek his resignation.

JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch leader Ravindra Paswan said the movement would henceforth follow the path of Bhagat Singh, not Gandhi.

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Effigy

Effigies of Soren, Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav burned

Members of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch also burned effigies of Soren, Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing key allies of the state government of failing to address their demands for recruitment reforms and an investigation into exam irregularities.

They claimed, despite being members of the ruling alliance, Congress and RJD leaders failed to exert pressure on the government to address their problems.

Demands

7th round of negotiations on Monday

The Jharkhand has called representatives of the protesting students for another session of talks on Monday, the seventh round of negotiations between the two parties.

The state government has already announced a number of initiatives aimed at increasing transparency in recruitment exams, including a time-bound examination calendar, technology-enabled safeguards, prompt publication of answer keys and OMR sheets, and stronger accountability procedures.

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