SC judge slams police brutality against Jantar Mantar protesters
What's the story
Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has slammed the police for their brutal crackdown on student protesters at Jantar Mantar in July. The incident involved alleged lathi charges, tear gas, pellet guns, and electronic batons against demonstrators. "All of us are dismayed when we see young officers of the Indian Police Service personally going and assaulting protesters and demonstrators," Justice Bhuyan said during the launch of retired IPS officer Yashovardhan Azad's book "Policing the Republic."
Investigation underway
Supreme Court forms panel to probe allegations of excessive force
The court has formed a high-level panel, headed by former SC judge Justice R Subhash Reddy, to probe the allegations of excessive force used by Delhi Police.
The panel will look into complaints of targeted harassment or molestation of female protesters and review CCTV footage from the clashes.
Justice Bhuyan also spoke about rising custodial torture cases in India, saying, "Custodial death is perhaps one of the worst crimes in a civilized society governed by the rule of law."
Police integrity
Justice Bhuyan warns against lawlessness
Justice Bhuyan stressed the need for police to maintain their credibility, saying they represent state power and authority.
He warned that if government functionaries become lawbreakers, it could breed contempt for the law and encourage lawlessness.
The judge also addressed extra-judicial killings or "fake encounters," citing a 2011 Supreme Court judgment that condemned such practices as nullifying the essence of the rule of law.