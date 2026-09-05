SC judge slams police brutality against Jantar Mantar protesters

The court has formed a high-level panel, headed by former SC judge Justice R Subhash Reddy, to probe the allegations of excessive force used by Delhi Police.

The panel will look into complaints of targeted harassment or molestation of female protesters and review CCTV footage from the clashes.

Justice Bhuyan also spoke about rising custodial torture cases in India, saying, "Custodial death is perhaps one of the worst crimes in a civilized society governed by the rule of law."