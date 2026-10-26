Judge Shubham Verma acquits Rahul Gandhi in defamation case
India
Rahul Gandhi was just acquitted in a defamation case by Judge Shubham Verma.
The case, filed by the BJP's Vijay Mishra, was about a 2018 speech where Gandhi linked Home Minister Amit Shah to an old encounter case, though Shah had already been cleared by a court years ago.
Verma says Gandhi's words not defamatory
Judge Verma, from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, started his judicial career in 2015 and worked his way up quickly.
He's served across several Uttar Pradesh cities and holds B.A. (2007), LL.B. (2010), and LL.M. (2021).
In court, he said Gandhi's words were not defamatory in nature.
Many see this as a win for speaking up in politics.