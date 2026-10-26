Judge Shubham Verma acquits Rahul Gandhi in defamation case

Judge Verma, from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, started his judicial career in 2015 and worked his way up quickly.

He's served across several Uttar Pradesh cities and holds B.A. (2007), LL.B. (2010), and LL.M. (2021).

In court, he said Gandhi's words were not defamatory in nature.

Many see this as a win for speaking up in politics.