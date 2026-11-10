Juhu Mumbai 19-year-old Shubhankar Jagdev Mukhiya dies after firecracker argument
India
A Diwali during Juhu, Mumbai, turned tragic when 19-year-old Shubhankar Jagdev Mukhiya lost his life after an argument about bursting firecrackers near a parked motorcycle.
What started as a simple disagreement with three people quickly escalated, ending in violence and Mukhiya died following the altercation.
Two men arrested, juvenile detained
Police have arrested two men, Rahul Santosh Mandal, 23, and Ravi Kumar Devendra, 22, while a juvenile involved has been sent to an observation home.
The case highlights how quickly things can get out of hand during celebrations.
Mukhiya's family received his body after the autopsy for last rites.