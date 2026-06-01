June 16 2026 Muharram dry day may close alcohol outlets
India
On Tuesday, June 16, 2026, some states or regions will observe a dry day because of Muharram.
That means liquor shops, bars, and restaurants in some states or regions may face temporary closures or alcohol-sale restrictions.
If you're planning an outing or event, keep an eye out for local government updates. Rules can change depending on where you are.
Dry day rules vary by state
June 16 is the only major dry day in June 2026.
Restrictions usually kick in across several states, but how strict they are depends on each state's policy.
Dry days happen during religious or national events, so it's smart to check local announcements to avoid any surprises with closures or bans.