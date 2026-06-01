June 16 2026 Muharram dry day may close alcohol outlets India Jun 01, 2026

On Tuesday, June 16, 2026, some states or regions will observe a dry day because of Muharram.

That means liquor shops, bars, and restaurants in some states or regions may face temporary closures or alcohol-sale restrictions.

If you're planning an outing or event, keep an eye out for local government updates. Rules can change depending on where you are.