Central government appoints new Rajasthan HC chief amid controversy
What's the story
The central government has appointed Justice Sanjay Kumar Agrawal as the new Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court. The appointment comes amid a controversy involving acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma. Supreme Court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta had accused Sharma of "corruption," "nepotism," "favoritism," and misuse of administrative powers.
Collegium recommendation
Justice Agrawal's appointment recommended by Supreme Court collegium
Justice Agrawal's appointment was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium four days before the official notification.
The collegium had also recommended his transfer from Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan, paving the way for his move to the new court.
This appointment could end nearly a year-long vacancy of a regular chief justice in Rajasthan.
Professional background
Justice Agrawal's previous positions
Justice Agrawal was previously a judge at the Chhattisgarh High Court before he was appointed Chief Justice of Rajasthan.
He was also appointed acting Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court after Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha retired on September 4.
His appointment comes just before Acting Chief Justice Sharma's retirement on September 26.
Ongoing controversy
Allegations against Sharma
The allegations against Sharma by Justice Mehta are serious, accusing him of "corruption," "nepotism," "favoritism and administrative impropriety."
Despite these accusations, the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has said that such matters must be dealt with through institutional mechanisms.
Sharma has denied these allegations as baseless and factless, backing his rebuttal with evidence.
Unresolved matters
Issues remain unresolved
The appointment of Justice Agrawal only addresses the immediate need for a full-time head of the Rajasthan High Court. It doesn't resolve the separate issue raised by Justice Mehta about Justice Sharma, which remains under institutional consideration.
The collegium has not yet examined Justice Sharma's transfer out of Rajasthan, leaving this matter unresolved.