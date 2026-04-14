Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma to rule on CBI excise plea India Apr 14, 2026

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma is about to rule on whether she should step away from the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) excise policy case after Arvind Kejriwal and others raised concerns about her alleged links to a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated group.

She addressed the plea by saying it was her first experience with this kind of request but promised a fair decision.