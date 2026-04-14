Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma to rule on CBI excise plea
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma is about to rule on whether she should step away from the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) excise policy case after Arvind Kejriwal and others raised concerns about her alleged links to a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated group.
She addressed the plea by saying it was her first experience with this kind of request but promised a fair decision.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma's legal career
Justice Sharma's legal journey started at Delhi University, where she studied English before getting her law degree.
She became a magistrate at just 24 and later served as principal district and sessions judge before joining the Delhi High Court in 2022.
Beyond the courtroom, she holds a Ph.D. in judicial education and has written books on women's rights and legal learning.