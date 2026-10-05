Justice Ujjal Bhuyan calls special intensive revision arbitrary at NALSAR
Justice Ujjal Bhuyan recently called the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls "arbitrary" and said any process that "disenfranchises" millions of Indian citizens was "intrinsically arbitrary" and a "negation" of the constitutional order during a talk at NALSAR University.
This didn't sit well with former Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and other retired judges, who felt it crossed a line since the Supreme Court is still reviewing the issue.
Ex-CJI Gavai urges judicial restraint
Ex-CJI Gavai said judges shouldn't speak publicly about cases that are still in court, as it could sway opinions unfairly.
Retired Delhi High Court judges SN Dhingra and RS Sodhi agreed, adding that voting rights are set by law and debates on SIR should stick to legal analysis, not public statements, until everything's properly reviewed.