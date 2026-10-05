Justice Ujjal Bhuyan calls special intensive revision arbitrary at NALSAR

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan recently called the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls "arbitrary" and said any process that "disenfranchises" millions of Indian citizens was "intrinsically arbitrary" and a "negation" of the constitutional order during a talk at NALSAR University.

This didn't sit well with former Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and other retired judges, who felt it crossed a line since the Supreme Court is still reviewing the issue.