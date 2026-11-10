Jyoti and M. Vinod Krishna attacked with machetes in Mattannur
On Tuesday morning, Jyoti and her son, M. Vinod Krishna, were found with severe injuries at their house in Mattannur, Kerala.
They were discovered by Jyoti's husband, Rajendran, after he came home around 9:30am.
Both had been attacked with machetes and are in serious condition at the hospital.
Mattannur police intensify probe into attack
Police have started investigating to figure out how this happened and who was behind it.
Jyoti, a retired teacher, and Rajendran, a former electricity board employee, are known as respected members of their community.
The Mattannur police have intensified the investigation.