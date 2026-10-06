K Rammohan Naidu hopes made-in-India civilian aircraft within 2 years
Big news for Indian aviation: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu expressed hope that India will roll out its very first made-in-India civilian aircraft within two years, through a joint venture.
This is happening as airlines are placing massive orders, over 1,600 planes worth about $100 billion, and more than 100 new airports are expected in the next 10 years.
India's aviation sourcing could reach $10bn
India's aiming higher in aircraft manufacturing too.
Companies like Boeing and Airbus already source components and services worth around $4 billion from India, and that number could hit $10 billion by the end of the decade.
The government is also exploring making jet engines locally (though that'll take time) and says India has the potential to become an exporter of Sustainable Aviation Fuel while would work on having a carbon credit mechanism, so the skies stay cleaner as the industry grows.