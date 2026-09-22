K Rammohan Naidu says government will not cap airfares

With fuel prices up because of the West Asia crisis, airlines are facing higher expenses: ATF makes up 40 to 43% of airfares.

The government's plan is to stay in regular talks with airlines so fares don't get out of hand.

As Naidu put it, "We engage with the airlines continuously; we also have regular meetings with them. And we definitely point it to them that during this festive season, you have to ensure that the fair prices are kept at a reasonable level so that the people who want to travel, especially in these important times, get to see the benefit," and they're sticking with that approach to help keep flying affordable when demand spikes.