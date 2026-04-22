Kabir Chhillar from Gurugram tops JEE Main 2026 with 300/300
India
Kabir Chhillar from Gurugram just topped JEE Main 2026 with a perfect 300/300. Big news for anyone eyeing engineering!
Results dropped on April 22.
Chhillar balanced Allen Kota and self-study
With a solid 98% in Class 10, Kabir mixed self-study and coaching at Allen Kota, always digging deep into concepts instead of just memorizing.
He regularly checked his progress with self-assessments to keep improving.
Next up? He's aiming for computer science at IIT Bombay—and MIT is on his dream list too.