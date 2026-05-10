Kadapa Almas pet naming dispute escalates, police impose Section 144
India
Things got tense at Kadapa's Almas Pet junction on Saturday when two groups clashed over what to name the spot: one side wanted Tipu Sultan, the other preferred Lord Hanuman.
Protests turned into stone pelting, so police stepped in with mild force and have now put Section 144 in place to keep things calm.
Officials identify those involved, promise arrests
District officials called the violence "unfortunate" and blamed it on people trying to stir up trouble.
They've identified those involved and say arrests are coming soon.
Authorities also urged everyone not to spread rumors or fake news online, since that only makes things worse.
Security has been tightened, and efforts are underway to restore peace in the area.