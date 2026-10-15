Kadari Srinivas intercepted at Delhi airport, held for naval leaks
India
Kadari Srinivas, an accused in a navy spying case, has been secured the return from Saudi Arabia and was intercepted at Delhi airport.
He is now in judicial custody after being accused of leaking sensitive information about Indian naval ships and submarines.
The case was registered on October 12, 2025, under national security laws.
Authorities probe 'Angel Payal' Facebook contact
Srinivas and his colleague Bongu Ravi, both working at the naval dockyard, allegedly shared military secrets after Ravi was contacted by someone called "Angel Payal" on Facebook.
She claimed to work for a Dubai shipping company and convinced Ravi to leak details in exchange for money, some of which went to Srinivas.
Authorities are still trying to identify "Angel Payal," as the investigation continues.