Kalapathi Neethu Bai arrested by EAGLE team in Asif Nagar
India
After more than a year on the run, Kalapathi Neethu Bai, better known as the ganja queen, was arrested by Telangana's EAGLE team in Asif Nagar.
While no drugs were found during her arrest, officers did recover ₹1 lakh in cash.
Authorities believe she played a major role in a marijuana network spanning Hyderabad and Cyberabad.
Neethu Bai faces 31 drug cases
Bai has racked up 31 cases since 2018, mostly for distributing marijuana in bulk.
On March 13, 2024, police seized 22.6kg of marijuana, ₹22.10 lakh in cash and other items.
She's also being investigated for money laundering, as officials work to break up larger drug trafficking operations in the region.