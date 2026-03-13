Kallakurichi: Man dies by suicide; wife later arrested for murder
India
A shocking twist in Kallakurichi: what looked like a tragic suicide prompted a murder investigation.
CCTV footage reportedly showed 26-year-old Antony Robin, who was found on fire outside his home, was allegedly set ablaze by his wife, Ammu, despite her earlier claim that he took his own life while drunk.
Family dispute suspected to be motive behind crime
Investigators believe a family dispute may have led to the crime. Reports say Antony had discovered Ammu's alleged affair with her brother-in-law, which caused frequent arguments.
Police have now registered a murder case and are questioning Ammu as they gather more evidence.
The incident has drawn attention to issues of domestic dispute and safety.