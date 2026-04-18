Kamareddy couple arrested over alleged killing of mentally challenged child
India
A heartbreaking case from Kamareddy, Telangana: police have arrested a woman and her boyfriend for allegedly killing her five-year-old son, who was mentally challenged.
The mother had been living apart from her husband with two children and was in a live-in relationship with the accused, Narsimlu, for about six months.
Boyfriend Narsimlu allegedly attacked 5-year-old Shravan
According to police, while the mother was out, Narsimlu entered the house, threw chili powder in little Shravan's eyes, and hit him with a stick.
Police responded quickly after being alerted and have taken both the mother and Narsimlu into custody.
The investigation is ongoing to understand more about what led to this tragic event.