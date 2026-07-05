Kanika Arora wins 'Big Ticket Series 288' AED 25 million
Kanika Arora, a homemaker from New Delhi, just hit the jackpot: she won 25 million dirhams (about ₹62 crore) in Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket Series 288.
Her family has been buying tickets for years after her husband found out about the lottery online.
The winning ticket was bought on June 30 and announced during Friday's live draw.
Family plans house and Disneyland trip
Arora said she was "speechless" when she heard the news.
The family is planning to buy a house and finally take their five-year-old daughter to Disneyland, something they'd promised her ages ago.
They'll invest the rest for their daughter's education and future needs.
Five AED1M prizes and BMW X6
Besides Arora's big win, Friday's draw also gave away five prizes of 1 million AED each and a BMW X6.
The Big Ticket lottery is famous for its huge jackpots and has changed many lives.