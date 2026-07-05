Kanika Arora wins 'Big Ticket Series 288' AED 25 million India Jul 05, 2026

Kanika Arora, a homemaker from New Delhi, just hit the jackpot: she won 25 million dirhams (about ₹62 crore) in Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket Series 288.

Her family has been buying tickets for years after her husband found out about the lottery online.

The winning ticket was bought on June 30 and announced during Friday's live draw.