Kannan Gopinathan says government deliberately delayed processing of 2019 resignation

Kannan Gopinathan faced inquiry and FIR

IAS resignations don't have a set timeline and can get stuck if there are disciplinary issues.

After stepping down, Gopinathan faced a departmental inquiry and even got an FIR for not returning to duty during the pandemic.

He joined the Congress in October 2025, but remains stuck in limbo.

As he puts it, he said he had been waiting several years and accused the government of not sending his resignation to the DoPT.