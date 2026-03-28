Kannan Gopinathan says government deliberately delayed processing of 2019 resignation
Kannan Gopinathan, an IAS officer whose 2019 resignation has not been accepted, quit his job back in 2019 to protest the government's actions in Jammu and Kashmir.
But even after all this time, his resignation hasn't been processed, which means he can't run for the Kerala Assembly as a Congress candidate.
Gopinathan says the government is dragging its feet on purpose, calling it deliberate obstruction.
Kannan Gopinathan faced inquiry and FIR
IAS resignations don't have a set timeline and can get stuck if there are disciplinary issues.
After stepping down, Gopinathan faced a departmental inquiry and even got an FIR for not returning to duty during the pandemic.
He joined the Congress in October 2025, but remains stuck in limbo.
As he puts it, he said he had been waiting several years and accused the government of not sending his resignation to the DoPT.