Kannimarthoppu residents block Panchakarai Road over Tiruchi Corporation eviction notices
India
On Sunday, about 50 people living in Kannimarthoppu, Srirangam, blocked Panchakarai Road to protest eviction notices from the Tiruchi Corporation.
The residents said they had been living there for a long time and want officials to stop the evictions.
The protest caused a traffic jam as residents stood their ground.
Minister Ramesh's court update ends protest
Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Ramesh stopped by and spoke with the group, letting them know the eviction issue was under court review.
He said the issue was pending before the court and an immediate decision could not be taken.
After hearing this, the residents wrapped up their protest peacefully.