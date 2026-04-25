Kannur court denies anticipatory bail to Dr MK Ram
India
A Kannur court has denied anticipatory bail to Dr. MK Ram after the death of Nithin Raj, a student at Kannur Dental College who allegedly died by suicide on April 10.
Raj's family claimed he faced caste-based harassment from faculty, which led to charges against Ram and another faculty member, Dr. Sangeetha Nambiar, under the SC/ST Act.
Kannur court grants Sangeetha Nambiar bail
The judge found stronger evidence against Ram, who was accused of directly harassing Raj and threatening disciplinary action.
In contrast, Nambiar's involvement was seen as less direct, so she got bail while Ram did not.
Both accused had gone into hiding before seeking bail, and the case continues to draw attention over issues of campus harassment and accountability.