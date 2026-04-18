Kannur Dalit and Adivasi allege bias in Nithin Raj probe
India
On April 17, Dalit and Adivasi groups gathered in Kannur to protest what they say is a biased investigation into the death of Nithin Raj, a dental student.
Protesters believe the authorities are ignoring his family's complaint and instead focusing on the college principal's complaint, who is actually accused in the case.
ADF to launch inquiry, protest statewide
Led by the Ambedkarite Democratic Front (ADF) and joined by 65 organizations, demonstrators called for a fair probe based on Raj's family's complaint, action against alleged caste harassment, compensation for his family, and government takeover of surplus land held by the college trust.
The ADF also plans to launch its own inquiry and take their protest statewide.