Kannur Dalit and Adivasi allege bias in Nithin Raj probe India Apr 18, 2026

On April 17, Dalit and Adivasi groups gathered in Kannur to protest what they say is a biased investigation into the death of Nithin Raj, a dental student.

Protesters believe the authorities are ignoring his family's complaint and instead focusing on the college principal's complaint, who is actually accused in the case.