Kanpur gang-rape: NHRC steps in after minor's assault sparks outrage India Jan 15, 2026

A 14-year-old girl in Kanpur was allegedly abducted and gang-raped on January 5 by two men—one of them a police sub-inspector.

The suspects reportedly forced her into an SUV, drove to a deserted railway track, assaulted her for nearly two hours, and then left her unconscious outside her home.

An FIR was finally filed on January 6 after the first police outpost refused to help.