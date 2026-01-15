Kanpur gang-rape: NHRC steps in after minor's assault sparks outrage
India
A 14-year-old girl in Kanpur was allegedly abducted and gang-raped on January 5 by two men—one of them a police sub-inspector.
The suspects reportedly forced her into an SUV, drove to a deserted railway track, assaulted her for nearly two hours, and then left her unconscious outside her home.
An FIR was finally filed on January 6 after the first police outpost refused to help.
What's happening now?
YouTuber Shivbaran Yadav has been arrested, but sub-inspector Amit Kumar Maurya is still missing despite police tracking his location and offering a ₹50,000 reward for tips.
The victim's family has faced threats since the attack. Action was taken against local officers who mishandled the case.
The NHRC has demanded a full report from UP Police within two weeks.