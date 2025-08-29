Next Article
Kanpur villagers thrash Tech Mahindra employees, suspecting them to be burglars
Three Tech Mahindra employees were attacked by villagers in Kanpur's Maholia village on August 28, 2025, while working on a geographic information system project with a 360-degree camera.
Locals thought they were burglars, leading to an assault before police stepped in to rescue them.
This incident highlights how quickly rumors can spark violence.
Similar attacks fueled by rumors
This isn't an isolated case—similar rumor-fueled attacks have happened across rural Uttar Pradesh recently, often driven by fears about drones or thefts.
Police are investigating and filing charges against the attackers.
Such incidents underscore the importance of tackling misinformation and building trust for community safety.