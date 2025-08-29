Kanpur villagers thrash Tech Mahindra employees, suspecting them to be burglars India Aug 29, 2025

Three Tech Mahindra employees were attacked by villagers in Kanpur's Maholia village on August 28, 2025, while working on a geographic information system project with a 360-degree camera.

Locals thought they were burglars, leading to an assault before police stepped in to rescue them.

This incident highlights how quickly rumors can spark violence.