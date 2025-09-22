'Locked in room with snake': UP woman alleges dowry harassment
What's the story
A woman in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly locked up by her in-laws and bitten by a snake. The incident occurred on September 18 when the woman's in-laws reportedly released a snake into the room where she was confined. The victim's sister, Rizwana, said her sister was bitten on the leg at night after being locked inside with the reptile.
Medical intervention
In-laws laughed at woman's screams
Rizwana said that when her sister screamed in pain from the snake bite, the in-laws laughed and did not help. The victim managed to call Rizwana for help, after which she was rushed to the Government Ursala Hospital for medical treatment. The victim is currently under medical supervision, and her condition is stable but serious.
Alleged harassment
In-laws started harassing victim for dowry
The victim's family alleged that the in-laws started harassing her for dowry soon after her marriage to Shahnawaz on March 19, 2021. Initially, they demanded ₹1.5 lakh for room renovation, which was paid by the woman's parents. However, when an additional demand of ₹5 lakh was made and unmet, the harassment intensified. Based on Rizwana's complaint, the police have registered a case against seven people, including Shahnawaz and his family members. The charges include attempted culpable homicide.