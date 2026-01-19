Kanpur: Woman, partner accused in husband's murder-for-hire plot

How the plan unfolded

Police say the two women kept their relationship hidden despite family pushback and used secret messages to organize the crime.

They hired a killer and his team, who strangled and then killed the husband.

During questioning, the wife admitted her role; police also recovered phones used for planning and the rope from the scene.

SP Anoop Singh said, "The accused's partner often visited the victim's house to meet his wife. When their family learnt about the relationship, they stopped their meeting," and added, "Several police teams have been formed to arrest the absconding accused."