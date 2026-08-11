Kanpur woman reports ₹50L jewelry missing from SBI bank locker

The RBI rules say banks only have to pay up if the bank's negligence is established, so if there's no clear mistake by the staff or a security slip, compensation isn't guaranteed.

Even then, the most you can get back is 100 times your annual locker rent (so, for a ₹2,000-a-year locker, that's just ₹2 lakh), no matter how much was lost.

The investigation is still ongoing, but it's a reminder to always know what your bank covers before storing valuables.