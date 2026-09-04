Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar denies advocating women's burial or confinement
India
Islamic scholar Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar has responded to criticism over his recent remarks about women, saying, "we are not the ones who advocate that women be buried or confined."
His earlier statement about women staying at home drew backlash, including from Kerala's Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan.
Sunni groups demand apology from CM
Kanthapuram pointed to his work supporting women's education, like setting up schools and madrasas for girls and helping orphaned girls through special institutions.
Meanwhile, Sunni groups linked to him demanded an apology from the chief minister for what they saw as disrespectful comments.