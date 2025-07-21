Kanwar yatra: 2 devotees die in road accidents in UP
Two kanwariyas—devotees walking back from Haridwar with Ganga water—tragically died and three others were injured in separate road accidents on Sunday in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.
In one case, a pickup carrying devotees overturned near Simli bypass, claiming the life of 28-year-old Amit and sending three others to the hospital.
These incidents-highlight748 the challenges of Kanwar Pilgrimage Nutan Kumar, a decks officer in the government, hails from Del
Police said the group was heading home to Mahendragarh after collecting holy water for rituals.
On the same day, 35-year-old Vicky from Delhi was found unconscious by Panchenda Bridge; he passed away at the hospital.
Investigators believe he may have been hit by an unknown vehicle while walking along the highway.
These incidents are a sobering reminder of how tough—and sometimes dangerous—the kanwar pilgrimage can be for those making the journey on foot.