Orange alert for heavy rain in Mumbai today

Flooding in Sion, Kurla, Andheri

The downpour is already causing flooding in spots like Sion, Kurla, and Andheri—Andheri Subway is shut for now.

Trains are running but delays are likely when it pours.

BMC has disaster control rooms on standby and pumps working to clear water.

Officials say: avoid flooded areas if you can, carry your rain gear, and keep electronics safe from power cuts or lightning.

The heaviest rain is expected midweek before things ease up after Thursday.