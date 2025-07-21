Next Article
Orange alert for heavy rain in Mumbai today
Heads up, Mumbai!
The IMD has put out an orange alert for July 21, warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds up to 40km/h.
Expect sticky weather—temps between 26°C and 30°C with high humidity.
The yellow alert sticks around until July 23 as the showers keep coming.
Flooding in Sion, Kurla, Andheri
The downpour is already causing flooding in spots like Sion, Kurla, and Andheri—Andheri Subway is shut for now.
Trains are running but delays are likely when it pours.
BMC has disaster control rooms on standby and pumps working to clear water.
Officials say: avoid flooded areas if you can, carry your rain gear, and keep electronics safe from power cuts or lightning.
The heaviest rain is expected midweek before things ease up after Thursday.