Landslide on old Vaishno Devi trek; 4 pilgrims injured
A landslide hit the old Vaishno Devi trek in Katra early Monday, injuring four pilgrims near Gulshan Ka Langar.
Debris fell after heavy rain, trapping devotees until Shrine Board staff and police got them out and took them to the hospital.
More people are walking traditional—and now riskier—route
With battery car and helicopter services paused because of monsoon landslide risks, more people are walking the traditional—and now riskier—route.
Heavy rains make these paths unstable, so authorities are urging everyone to follow safety advisories and stay alert while trekking.