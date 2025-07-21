Kanwar Yatra: Adityanath warns of action against 'troublemakers' India Jul 21, 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has warned strict action against anyone trying to disrupt the Kanwar Yatra, a major Hindu pilgrimage.

"Troublemakers have resorted to defame this holy pilgrimage. We have CCTV footage... We will paste their posters after the yatra is over," he said in Meerut, while also honoring pilgrims with flower petals.