Kanwar Yatra: Adityanath warns of action against 'troublemakers'
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has warned strict action against anyone trying to disrupt the Kanwar Yatra, a major Hindu pilgrimage.
"Troublemakers have resorted to defame this holy pilgrimage. We have CCTV footage... We will paste their posters after the yatra is over," he said in Meerut, while also honoring pilgrims with flower petals.
Some people are stirring up trouble online: Adityanath
The Kanwar Yatra sees millions carry Ganges water to Shiva temples during Sawan.
This year, Adityanath says some people are pretending to be pilgrims just to stir up trouble or spread negativity online.
To keep things safe, the government has set up water stations, medical help, better lighting, and extra surveillance along the route.
'Earlier yatras were peaceful too'
Adityanath urged devotees not to react if there's any disturbance—just report it right away.
He also took a dig at previous governments for not doing enough before 2017.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party's Faizal Hussain pushed back, saying earlier yatras were peaceful too.