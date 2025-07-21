Kanwar Yatra: Delhi's GT Road closed for devotees—detour routes here
Heads up, Delhi! From July 21 to 23, the left side of GT Road between Keshav Chowk and Yudhishthir Setu (ISBT) is closed for the Kanwar Yatra.
This huge annual pilgrimage brings lakhs of devotees carrying Ganga water through the city, so expect some serious traffic changes.
Check out the detour routes
To keep things moving, Delhi Police have set up alternate routes.
If you're coming from Swami Dayanand Marg to ISBT, you'll need to use the Keshav Chowk underpass or take a U-turn at Shyam Chowk and head via Vikas or Master Plan Road.
Seelampur T-Point traffic should stick to Road No. 66 toward Wazirabad, while those from Dharampura T-Point can either stay on Road No. 66 or divert via Keshav Chowk underpass.
Plan your journey ahead
These closures will impact a large number of daily commuters—not just pilgrims—so knowing these detours can save you time and hassle over the next few days.
Even if you're not part of the festival crowd, planning ahead will help you dodge delays during one of North India's biggest religious events.