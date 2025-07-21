Kanwar Yatra: Delhi's GT Road closed for devotees—detour routes here

Check out the detour routes

To keep things moving, Delhi Police have set up alternate routes.

If you're coming from Swami Dayanand Marg to ISBT, you'll need to use the Keshav Chowk underpass or take a U-turn at Shyam Chowk and head via Vikas or Master Plan Road.

Seelampur T-Point traffic should stick to Road No. 66 toward Wazirabad, while those from Dharampura T-Point can either stay on Road No. 66 or divert via Keshav Chowk underpass.