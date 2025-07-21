Next Article
Manipur cops seize drugs worth ₹76Cr in trafficking route bust
Big news from Manipur: Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and CRPF teamed up to seize heroin and 50,000 meth tablets—altogether worth ₹76 crore—in Jiribam district on Sunday.
The drugs were hidden in soap cases and moved by boat along the Barak river, showing just how active trafficking routes are in the region.
Former CM's message to security forces
Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh gave a shoutout to the security forces for their quick action.
He highlighted how border areas remain vulnerable to smuggling and urged teams to stay alert so new trafficking routes can't take hold.
Singh's message: keep up the pressure to protect Manipur from drug networks.