Delhi High Court gets 6 new judges, total reaches 40
The Delhi High Court just got a boost—six new judges were sworn in today, bringing the total to 40.
Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya led the ceremony.
Among the new faces: Justices V Kameswar Rao, Nitin Wasudeo Sambre, Vivek Chaudhary (who stood out by taking his oath in Hindi), Anil Kshetrapal, Arun Kumar Monga, and Om Prakash Shukla.
New judges' backgrounds
These appointments came after a July 14 government notification based on Supreme Court recommendations.
The new judges have come from high courts across India—Bombay, Allahabad, Punjab & Haryana, Rajasthan, and Karnataka.
This shuffle also changed up the Delhi HC collegium (the group that helps pick future judges): it now includes Chief Justice Upadhyaya along with Justices Rao and Sambre.